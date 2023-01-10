Brokerages Set Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) PT at $62.50

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

HRMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.64. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847,414 shares in the company, valued at $167,456,417.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 164,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $9,684,595.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,847,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,456,417.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,684,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,076,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,330 shares of company stock valued at $48,409,344. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,664,000 after acquiring an additional 529,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,023,000 after buying an additional 38,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

