Brokerages Set Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Target Price at $59.29

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Integra LifeSciences Price Performance

IART opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $69.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $385.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 595.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

