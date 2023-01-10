Brokerages Set Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price at $68.59

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-one have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $56.36 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.98 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 329,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 257,950 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

