Brokerages Set NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Target Price at $51.58

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUVA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 414,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after buying an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 111.5% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,460 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $27,627,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000.

NUVA opened at $42.12 on Friday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -100.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.76 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

