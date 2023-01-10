Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $94.14

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Post

Post Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 16.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 136.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Post by 545.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,404 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 29.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

Featured Stories

