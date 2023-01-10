Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $94.14

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.14.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.
In related news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Shares of POST opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.
