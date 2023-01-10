Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $81.67

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTA. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $278,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,800.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,351,516. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 7,675.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 345,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,799,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after acquiring an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 3,036.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

