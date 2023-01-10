Brokerages Set Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) PT at $116.65

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $122.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,397 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,071,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,818,000 after purchasing an additional 62,866 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

