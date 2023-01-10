Brokerages Set Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) PT at $15.60

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.00 ($15.05) to €16.00 ($17.20) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Salvatore Ferragamo Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of Salvatore Ferragamo stock opened at $9.48 on Thursday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

