Brokerages Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target at $1,035.00

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,035.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($15.35) to GBX 1,040 ($12.67) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised SEGRO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Peel Hunt upgraded SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($14.01) to GBX 960 ($11.70) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 985 ($12.00) to GBX 900 ($10.96) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

SEGRO Stock Up 8.6 %

Shares of SEGXF opened at $10.15 on Friday. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.38.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

