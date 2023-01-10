Brokerages Set SSE plc (LON:SSE) Target Price at GBX 1,928.43

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,928.43 ($23.49).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.58) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.32) target price on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($22.23) to GBX 2,050 ($24.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($20.27) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,835 ($22.36) target price on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,671.50 ($20.36) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,679.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,681.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. SSE has a twelve month low of GBX 1,405 ($17.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($23.58). The company has a market cap of £18.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,705.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

