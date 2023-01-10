Brokerages Set Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price at $23.33

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SNCY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $17.49 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP William Trousdale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,974 shares of company stock valued at $268,506 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 21.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the third quarter valued at $33,000.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

