Brokerages Set Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Target Price at $34.20

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYRS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Syros Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 12th.

SYRS stock opened at $3.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $975,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 964,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

