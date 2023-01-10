Brokerages Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $32.00

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TVTX stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.48. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 5,625 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $116,718.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,051 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $42,558.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,441.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 378.3% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 870,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 688,815 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,776,000 after buying an additional 684,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after buying an additional 647,804 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 205.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 639,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,836,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,799,000 after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

