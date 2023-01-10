Brokers Offer Predictions for A10 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of A10 Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, January 5th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for A10 Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

A10 Networks Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). A10 Networks had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.96 million.

A10 Networks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 5,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $91,082.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,925.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,653.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,555,514. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A10 Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 21,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $885,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About A10 Networks

(Get Rating)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.