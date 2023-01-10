Brokers Set Expectations for Graphite Bio, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Graphite Bio in a report issued on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Graphite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.85) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Graphite Bio’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graphite Bio from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Graphite Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Graphite Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $1.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a market cap of $111.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.38. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $1.59 and a twelve month high of $11.54.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 266,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 136,371 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

