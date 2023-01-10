Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Receives $122.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge
Bunge Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE BG opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.59. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72. Bunge has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.
Bunge Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.
Bunge Company Profile
Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
