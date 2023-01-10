C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.08.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.03. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

