Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Air Lease worth $4,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 169.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,828,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,607 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,100 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter valued at $58,077,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 550.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 862,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:AL opened at $42.58 on Tuesday. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -71.43%.

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

