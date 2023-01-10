Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Johnson Outdoors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

JOUT opened at $67.11 on Tuesday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $92.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.86. The company has a market cap of $683.85 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

