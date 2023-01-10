Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,517 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCBI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 35.6% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 425,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 111,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 138.2% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $236,096.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,726,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,400 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.86 per share, with a total value of $91,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,524. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,826 shares of company stock worth $1,198,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $60.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average is $58.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.29). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $264.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

