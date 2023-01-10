Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Addus HomeCare worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 335.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other Addus HomeCare news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $789,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $39,034.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,309.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $789,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,933 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $100.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Further Reading

