Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.18% of James River Group worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James River Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on JRVR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on James River Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

James River Group Price Performance

Shares of JRVR opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $201.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

James River Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -12.58%.

Insider Activity at James River Group

In other news, Director Kirstin Gould acquired 3,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.05 per share, with a total value of $69,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,026.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About James River Group

(Get Rating)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.