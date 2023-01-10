Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Alamo Group worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Alamo Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $146.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $159.51. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

