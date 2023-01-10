Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.22% of InnovAge worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in InnovAge by 4,122.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InnovAge in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in InnovAge by 96.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

INNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of InnovAge from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on InnovAge from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

