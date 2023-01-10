Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after buying an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,029,000 after buying an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in United Community Banks by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,419,000 after acquiring an additional 672,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $39.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.68 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. United Community Banks’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

