Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,388 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.21% of Forrester Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 250.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 846.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Forrester Research by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at $113,000. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forrester Research Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $59.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Forrester Research ( NASDAQ:FORR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $127.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.22 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 18.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,757.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $176,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,476 shares of company stock valued at $230,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Forrester Research from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

