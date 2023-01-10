Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,102 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 8.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NuVasive by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NuVasive by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NuVasive in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 40.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NuVasive to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

NuVasive Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.17 and a 52 week high of $60.47.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $295.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

About NuVasive

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.