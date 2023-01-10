Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 466.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.