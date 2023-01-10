Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 145 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 225.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $78.13. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

