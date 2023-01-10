Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Down 0.7 %

MCRI stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.48.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

