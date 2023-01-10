Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.32% of HealthStream worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 757,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 41,543 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in HealthStream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 61.4% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 56,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HSTM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on HealthStream from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

HealthStream Trading Down 2.0 %

HSTM stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. HealthStream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.15 million, a PE ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.51.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.39 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 3.52%. HealthStream’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

