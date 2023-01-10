Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 444 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,506 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,970,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,882,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,663,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,430,000 after acquiring an additional 105,614 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 40.2% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,193,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,913,000 after acquiring an additional 342,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,083,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,484,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $432,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,803.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 2,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $130,870.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 392,347 shares in the company, valued at $17,675,232.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $1,012,070. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day moving average is $42.27. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $205.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.26 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.20% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

