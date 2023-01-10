Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 710 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $189.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.09 and its 200-day moving average is $155.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.43. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $124.18 and a 1-year high of $194.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

