Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,309,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,455,000 after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,274,000 after purchasing an additional 241,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,758,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,852,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,404,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 4.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,659,000 after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Display in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Universal Display stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $89.41 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 16.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

