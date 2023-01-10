Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $4.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Camden National had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $47.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Camden National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden National by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

