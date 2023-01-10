Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $119.00. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.69.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

CPT opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

