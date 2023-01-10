Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Can-Fite BioPharma (CANF)
