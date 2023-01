Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CANF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market capitalization of $177.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

