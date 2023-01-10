Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Cancer Genetics Stock Performance
Shares of CGIX stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87. Cancer Genetics has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $17.50.
About Cancer Genetics
