Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

