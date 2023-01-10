Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $179.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $247.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

