Carlo Riccardo Centonze Buys 25,000 Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ) Stock

HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Rating) insider Carlo Riccardo Centonze bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,355.75).

Carlo Riccardo Centonze also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HeiQ alerts:

On Wednesday, January 4th, Carlo Riccardo Centonze purchased 100,000 shares of HeiQ stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($34,113.06).

HeiQ Stock Performance

LON:HEIQ opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. HeiQ Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 24.10 ($0.29) and a 1-year high of GBX 109.41 ($1.33). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.74 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 70.07. The stock has a market cap of £46.15 million and a P/E ratio of 3,500.00.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics and textile chemicals market in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HeiQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeiQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.