CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth $130,463,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 31.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,752,000 after acquiring an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,017,000 after acquiring an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $67.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.87. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $120.58.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

