Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRRFY. UBS Group lowered their target price on Carrefour from €21.00 ($22.58) to €17.50 ($18.82) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €22.00 ($23.66) to €20.00 ($21.51) in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Carrefour from €20.00 ($21.51) to €19.00 ($20.43) in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Carrefour Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRRFY opened at $3.61 on Thursday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations. Its stores offer fresh produce; local products; consumer goods; and non-food products, including electronic and household appliances, textiles, and childcare products.

