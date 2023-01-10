CBET Token Price Up 0% This Week (CBET)

CBET Token (CBET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last week, CBET Token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One CBET Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CBET Token has a market capitalization of $87.77 million and approximately $0.76 worth of CBET Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CBET Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 141.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.82 or 0.00445591 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.76 or 0.01309547 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,425.79 or 0.31472940 BTC.

About CBET Token

CBET Token launched on July 7th, 2021. CBET Token’s official Twitter account is @cbetgg and its Facebook page is accessible here. CBET Token’s official website is www.cbet.money.

CBET Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CBET Token (CBET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CBET Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CBET Token is 0.00000009 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cbet.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CBET Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CBET Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CBET Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CBET Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CBET Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.