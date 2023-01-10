Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 314.3% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 477,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,037,000 after purchasing an additional 362,161 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,465,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,998,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,746,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $159.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.17. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

