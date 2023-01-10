Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 2,736.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,282 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 88.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.26. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $175.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.48.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celanese in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.23.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

