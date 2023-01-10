Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of CMCM opened at $2.61 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

