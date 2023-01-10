Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $102.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $158.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

