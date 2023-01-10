Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 225 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 6,290.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Aflac by 982.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,198,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,240 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 16.5% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 715,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Aflac by 58.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,792,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,737,000 after purchasing an additional 661,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 3.2 %

AFL stock opened at $71.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $63.06. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.18.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $330,972.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

