Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,292,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 208.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 577,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CME Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000,000 after purchasing an additional 349,520 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CME Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,189,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,945,000 after purchasing an additional 320,934 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CME Group by 21.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,328,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

CME Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares in the company, valued at $42,133,310. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.58 and a 200-day moving average of $185.98. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.42%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

